JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot, along with he and his wife’s foundation, pledged a $10 million donation over the next five years to groups and agendas that combat racism.

“Corporate and private philanthropy can never achieve the impact needed to address these systemic inequalities but companies and individuals who are able must do what we can until our political leaders lead,” Abrams wrote in a statement on Bad Robot’s Instagram account. “Between Bad Robot and The Katie McGrath and JJ Abrams Foundation we are committing an additional $10m over the next five years to organizations and efforts committed to anti-racist agendas that close the gaps, lift the poor and build a just America for all.”

The donations begin with an immediate $200,000 pledge to five separate groups: Equal Justice Initiative, Black Futures Lab, Know Your Rights Camp, Black Lives Matter L.A. and Community Coalition.

Abrams’ pledge comes following a weekend of mass protests and riots taking place in every major city across the country over police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a now-former Minneapolis cop. Those demonstrations continued on Monday night.