JJ Abrams and Bad Robot Pledge $10 Million Donation to Anti-Racism Groups
It starts with $200,000 given immediately to five groups including Black Lives Matter LA and Equal Justice Initiative
Tim Baysinger | June 1, 2020 @ 4:59 PM
Last Updated: June 1, 2020 @ 5:25 PM
Getty Images
JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot, along with he and his wife’s foundation, pledged a $10 million donation over the next five years to groups and agendas that combat racism.
“Corporate and private philanthropy can never achieve the impact needed to address these systemic inequalities but companies and individuals who are able must do what we can until our political leaders lead,” Abrams wrote in a statement on Bad Robot’s Instagram account. “Between Bad Robot and The Katie McGrath and JJ Abrams Foundation we are committing an additional $10m over the next five years to organizations and efforts committed to anti-racist agendas that close the gaps, lift the poor and build a just America for all.”
The donations begin with an immediate $200,000 pledge to five separate groups: Equal Justice Initiative, Black Futures Lab, Know Your Rights Camp, Black Lives Matter L.A. and Community Coalition.
Abrams’ pledge comes following a weekend of mass protests and riots taking place in every major city across the country over police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a now-former Minneapolis cop. Those demonstrations continued on Monday night.
Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
Summer is less than a month away and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we’re imagining your plans for June, July and August have more to do with TV listings than usual. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like “The Twilight Zone” and “The Umbrella Academy,” plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap’s gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.
Here’s when 37 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Summer is less than a month away and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we’re imagining your plans for June, July and August have more to do with TV listings than usual. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like “The Twilight Zone” and “The Umbrella Academy,” plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap’s gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.