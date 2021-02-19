JJ Abrams’ ‘Subject to Change’ Ordered to Series by HBO Max

HBO Max has ordered J.J. Abrams’ “Subject to Change” to series. Jennifer Yale will serve as showrunner on the thriller, which follows a desperate college student who signs up for a clinical trial that begins a wild, harrowing, mind and reality-bending adventure, according to the WarnerMedia streaming service.

“We cannot wait to bring this complex, eye-opening thriller to HBO Max,” Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s head of original content, said in a statement on Friday. “It will take viewers on an unexpected ride, showcasing the creative brilliance of J.J., Jennifer and the Bad Robot team.”

Based on what HBO Max is qualifying as “an original idea” by Abrams, “Subject to Change” is produced by Bad Robot in association with Warner Bros. Television. Abrams and Yale serve as executive producers, along with Bad Robot’s Ben Stephenson. Bad Robot’s Rachel Rusch Rich is co-executive producer.

'Cloverfield' Sequel in the Works From JJ Abrams' Bad Robot and Paramount

“It’s been incredible fun weaving this rather insane yarn with Jenn, and I am grateful to her and everyone at HBO Max for the opportunity to bring this story to life,” Abrams said in a statement of his own.

“I have felt so privileged to work with J.J. and Bad Robot on expanding J.J.’s exhilarating story to create a twisty, thought-provoking thriller where almost anything is possible and yet everything is planned,” Yale added. “Now partnering with HBO Max to make it a reality is a dream.”

Bad Robot is Abrams’ production company, which he launched during the “Felicity”/”Alias” days. (So a few years before “Lost.”)

More to come…