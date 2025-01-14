J.K. Rowling Compares Neil Gaiman to Harvey Weinstein Amid New Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Hours after four more women accused Neil Gaiman of sexual misconduct, J.K. Rowling compared him Harvey Weinstein.

The “Harry Potter” writer took to her social media accounts shortly after the New York Magazine story detailed stories of four more women explaining encounters with Gaiman that included murky consent and issues with control. In her social media post, Rowling compared Gaiman to Weinstein – who is in prison for rape after being at the center of the #MeToo movement.

“The literary crowd that had a hell of a lot to say about Harvey Weinstein before he was convicted has been strangely muted in its response to multiple accusations against Neil Gaiman from young women who’d never met, yet — as with Weinstein — tell remarkably similar stories,” Rowling wrote.

The initial accusations came from five women who were featured in a podcast titled “Master: The Allegations Against Neil Gaiman.” The latest four women featured in the New York Magazine story detailed similarly harrowing stories of the author crossing boundaries and implementing his control over them for sex. Two of the women previously worked for Gaiman while the other pair were fans of the writer.

One of those fans – Katherine Kendall, who met Gaiman when she was 22 – was later paid $60,000 by the author for therapy. Another explained feeling financially dependent toward the “American Gods” scribe because she lived on his property and previously served as a caretaker. She said sex began to feel transactional for her staying.

With nine accusations stacked up against him, Gaiman’s various Hollywood dealings have taken a hit. Prime Video had once been prepping a third season for their adaptation of “Good Omens” but downgraded it to a 90-minute finale. Disney has also paused its work on an adaptation of “The Graveyard Book.”

Representatives for Gaiman did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment Monday. However, one is quoted in the New York Magazine article saying the allegations are “false, not to mention deplorable.”