J.K. Rowling Praises Emma Watson Spoof Saying Actress Stands ‘Shoulder-to-Shoulder’ With Those Wishing Author Harm | Video

In an apparent jab to her one-time “Harry Potter” child star Emma Watson, J.K. Rowling reshared and praised a video mocking the actress’ recent podcast appearance where she again distanced herself from the author’s anti-trans rhetoric.

The video from social media comedian and political satirist Intel Lady impersonates Watson and says that she has “so much love” for Rowling but also stands “shoulder-to-shoulder” with people who wish the author harm, emphasizing the contradiction between supporting Rowling and trans people at the same time.

“I have always held space for [Rowling] and so much love in my heart for her and would hope that she felt the same way about me,” the comedian-as-Watson says. “But also, I stand shoulder-to-shoulder with those who would wish harm on her, hate her and would wish the absolute worst for her in her life. But those seemingly incompatible, those two things can exist at the same time, which is why I love this incredibly diverse world that we live in.”

Watson, who famously got her start in the “Harry Potter” film series, went viral this week for her appearance on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast. There, the actress, who has previously spoken out against Rowling’s transphobic views, said that this rift doesn’t mean “I can’t and don’t treasure Jo” for their experiences working together. She added that she would be willing to discuss their differences together, but Rowling has not made that opportunity possible.

Intel Lady’s video — captioned, “You may need some vinaigrette to consume this” — called out this apparent contradiction and made fun of the “word salad” way it was communicated. Rowling soon promoted the parody video on her own X account, writing, “I’m here for ALL the spoofs.”

I'm already missing @intel_lady's Angela Rayner,

but I'm here for ALL the spoofs🤣 https://t.co/2jdtD9MYw7 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 26, 2025

Intel Lady’s parody does not mention the transgender community or the tension between Watson and Rowling over their opposing opinions on trans rights and women’s rights. But it is clear within the context of Watson’s full interview what rift the comedian was referencing. Rowling has notably and frequently spoken out against transgender women in recent years, often decrying “gender ideology.”

Watson responded to Rowling’s increasingly public stance against the trans community in 2020, tweeting: “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are.”

Rowling said in 2024 that she won’t forgive Watson and her “Harry Potter” co-star for supporting trans rights.