Joe Biden Accepts Party's Nomination For President In Delaware During Virtual DNC

Ratings: ABC Wins Broadcast’s DNC Hour as Joe Biden Accepts Presidential Nomination

by and | August 21, 2020 @ 8:47 AM

But CBS tops primetime averages thanks to “Big Brother” at 8

ABC topped broadcast in both TV ratings and total viewers at 10 p.m. ET Thursday, when ABC, CBS and NBC all aired coverage of the fourth and final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention — an hour that saw Joe Biden accept the presidential nomination.

But it was CBS that won primetime overall in both the key demo and audience size, thanks to “Big Brother” at 8 p.m.

The below Nielsen numbers are not adjusted for time zones. Therefore, the ratings for CBS, NBC and ABC, which carried the convention live at 10 p.m. ET, should be considered subject to significant adjustment.

Also Read: NBC Wins Wednesday's DNC Hour - but Not All of Primetime - in Broadcast TV Ratings

CBS was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 2.53 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8 p.m., “Big Brother” posted a 1.0/6 and 4 million viewers. Following an hour of sitcom repeats, Night 4 of the DNC at 10 p.m. had a 0.2/1 and 1.6 million viewers.

ABC was second in ratings with a 0.4/3 and in viewers with 2.46 million. After back-to-back encores, the network’s DNC coverage at 10 p.m. landed a 0.4/3 and 2.4 million viewers.

Univision, NBC, Fox and Telemundo tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 2.1 million, Univision was fourth with 1.2 million, Telemundo was fifth with 1.06 million and Fox (which aired only reruns) was sixth with 1.0 million.

Also Read: 'Big Brother' Grows in Sunday Time-Slot Premiere, but CBS Still Settles for First-Place Ratings Tie With ABC

For NBC, following two hours of repeats, Night 4 of the Democratic National Convention at 10 received a 0.3/2 and 1.8 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in total viewers with 717,000. At 8 p.m., “Mysteries Decoded” got a 0.2/1 and 812,000 viewers. Reruns closed primetime.

18 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Tough as Nails' to 'United We Fall' (Photos)

  • new-summer-tv-shows-2020 ABC/Fox/CBS/The CW
  • Taskmaster The CW
  • Being Reuben The CW
  • Fridge Wars The CW
  • Tell Me a Story CBS All Access
  • KILLER CAMP The CW
  • DEAD PIXELS The CW
  • Coroner The CW
  • Labor of Love Fox
  • Stargirl The CW
  • Celebrity Watch Party Fox
  • The Bachelor The Greatest Seasons Ever ABC
  • Cannonball - Season 1 NBC
  • Genetic Detective ABC
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Don't ABC
  • United We Fall ABC
  • Ultimate Tag Fox
  • Game On CBS
1 of 19

Nielsen sheets cooled off as the months warmed up

With all due respect to "America's Got Talent," summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts -- at least, not the top of the charts. And when it comes to new series, a summer slot isn't generally a vote of confidence from the network.

Due to coronavirus-forced production shutdowns, Summer 2020 has been an especially soft season. Click through our gallery to see how 18 freshman broadcast television shows -- some acquisitions -- fared in total viewers for their premieres this summer.

Also Read: 2020-2021 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • @jmaas421

