Ratings: ABC Wins Broadcast’s DNC Hour as Joe Biden Accepts Presidential Nomination

But CBS tops primetime averages thanks to “Big Brother” at 8
ABC topped broadcast in both TV ratings and total viewers at 10 p.m. ET Thursday, when ABC, CBS and NBC all aired coverage of the fourth and final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention — an hour that saw Joe Biden accept the presidential nomination.
But it was CBS that won primetime overall in both the key demo and audience size, thanks to “Big Brother” at 8 p.m.
The below Nielsen numbers are not adjusted for time zones. Therefore, the ratings for CBS, NBC and ABC, which carried the convention live at 10 p.m. ET, should be considered subject to significant adjustment.
CBS was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 2.53 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8 p.m., “Big Brother” posted a 1.0/6 and 4 million viewers. Following an hour of sitcom repeats, Night 4 of the DNC at 10 p.m. had a 0.2/1 and 1.6 million viewers.
ABC was second in ratings with a 0.4/3 and in viewers with 2.46 million. After back-to-back encores, the network’s DNC coverage at 10 p.m. landed a 0.4/3 and 2.4 million viewers.
Univision, NBC, Fox and Telemundo tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 2.1 million, Univision was fourth with 1.2 million, Telemundo was fifth with 1.06 million and Fox (which aired only reruns) was sixth with 1.0 million.
For NBC, following two hours of repeats, Night 4 of the Democratic National Convention at 10 received a 0.3/2 and 1.8 million viewers.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in total viewers with 717,000. At 8 p.m., “Mysteries Decoded” got a 0.2/1 and 812,000 viewers. Reruns closed primetime.
18 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Tough as Nails' to 'United We Fall' (Photos)
With all due respect to "America's Got Talent," summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts -- at least, not the top of the charts. And when it comes to new series, a summer slot isn't generally a vote of confidence from the network.
Due to coronavirus-forced production shutdowns, Summer 2020 has been an especially soft season. Click through our gallery to see how 18 freshman broadcast television shows -- some acquisitions -- fared in total viewers for their premieres this summer.
Rank: 9 Show: "Celebrity Watch Party" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.785 million
Fox
Rank: 8 Show: "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 2.412 million
ABC
Rank: 7 Show: "Cannonball"* Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2.655
*Network debut of USA Network series
NBC
Rank: 6 Show: "The Genetic Detective" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 3.264 million
ABC
Rank: 5 Show: "Tough as Nails" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.096 million
CBS
Rank: 4 Show: "Don't" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 4.178 million
ABC
Rank: 3 Show: "United We Fall" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 4.235 million
ABC
Rank: 2 Show: "Ultimate Tag" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.351 million
Fox
Rank: 1 Show: "Game On!" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.437 million
CBS
Tony Maglio
TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio
Jennifer Maas
TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • @jmaas421