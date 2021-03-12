President Biden Delivers Primetime Address To Nation On Next Phase Of Pandemic

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Joe Biden’s First Primetime Presidential Address Tops Trump’s in Broadcast Viewers

by and | March 12, 2021 @ 8:27 AM

Trump speech came in August 2017

Joe Biden gave his first primetime national address as president of the United States of America on Thursday, and ABC reaped the (preliminary) ratings benefits.

According to Nielsen’s earliest data, Biden’s speech topped Trump’s August 2017 primetime address in terms of broadcast viewers. Biden drew 18.2 million total viewers across ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC. Trump got 17.7 million across the Big 4 broadcast networks.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • @jmaas421

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan Demands Apology From ‘The Talk’ for ‘Disgraceful Slurs’ Against Him
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Daily Mail Rips CBS, Oprah Winfrey for ‘Inaccurate’ and ‘Doctored’ Tabloid Images in Meghan-Harry Interview
Brian Kilmeade

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Wants to Move on From Those 500,000+ COVID Deaths
broadway concert venue covid change pandemic

The Live Show Must Go on in Post-Pandemic World – But When?
Greys Anatomy

Why ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Killed Off Another Beloved Doctor in a Twist That Had Nothing to Do With COVID
bill hemmer fox news covid

How Fox News’ Bill Hemmer and Others Survived the Broadcast-From-Home Era
streaming pandemic package

How Stay-at-Home Orders Supercharged Streaming’s TV Takeover
snl is there a new saturday night live episode airing this week

Is There a New ‘SNL’ Episode Airing This Week?
fox news added weird tucker carlson reaction overlay to biden speech

Fox News Adds Weird ‘Tucker Reaction’ Cam to Biden Speech (Video)
big tech covid pandemic

Big Tech Got $3 Trillion Bigger During the Pandemic – and Became a Bigger Target
President Biden

Biden Denounces ‘Vicious Hate Crimes’ Against Asian Americans