Trump

Getty

Joe Biden Arrives, Bringing Calm After the Tweet Storm of Trump

WAXWORD

by | January 20, 2021 @ 5:57 PM

Even before Inauguration Day, the feeling of exhalation and relief was palpable

It was an emotional Inauguration Day, to be sure.

The warned-about calamity never happened. The ceremony was calm and dignified, moving and utterly appropriate to the occasion.

Become a member to read more.
Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Amanda Gorman at Biden inauguration

Inauguration Poet Amanda Gorman’s Books Shoot to Top of Amazon Best-Seller List
Joe Biden Amy Poehler Leslie Knope Parks and Rec

That Time Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope Gushed Over ‘Precious Cargo’ Joe Biden (Video)
Jake Angeli QAnon Shaman Capitol riot

QAnon in Meltdown After Biden Inauguration: ‘We Need to Go Back to Our Lives’
Yes, Bernie Sanders Is Once Again Wearing That Coat From the 'I Am Once Again Asking' Meme

Yes, Bernie Sanders Again Wore That Coat From the ‘I Am Once Again Asking’ Meme
lady gaga biden inauguration

Lady Gaga Fans Go Gaga for Inauguration Performance – and ‘Hunger Games’-Style Look
joe biden inauguration

Everybody’s Got Jokes About Biden’s Giant Inauguration Bible
joe biden inauguration

Joe Biden Sworn in as 46th President of the US and Proclaims: ‘Democracy Has Prevailed’
cnn logo how to stream cnn democratic national convention coverage joe biden 2020

How to Stream CNN’s Coverage of Joe Biden’s Inauguration Live
James Corden Les Mis One Day More

James Corden and Broadway Stars Celebrate ‘One Day More’ of Trump in ‘Les Mis’ Parody (Video)
Trump

Trump’s Sendoff Playlist Includes ‘Macho Man,’ ‘My Way’ – and ‘Billie Jean’ for Some Reason
How to Watch and Stream the Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration on ABC news

How to Stream ABC News’ Coverage of Joe Biden’s Inauguration Live