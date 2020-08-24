“The Ticket” helps ABC win primetime among adults 18-49

The winning ticket? ABC News special “The Ticket: The First Interview” — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ first joint interview — was Sunday’s most-watched show.

It also helped ABC edge CBS and NBC in primetime’s ratings averages among adults 18-49. All told, however, CBS was No. 1 in total viewers when factoring in the entirety of 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 3.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. Following a rerun, “The Ticket” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.7/4 and 5.1 million viewers. Repeats finished out primetime.

Biden Says He Shouldn't Have Told Radio Host 'You Ain't Black' If You Vote for Trump (Video)

ABC’s primetime was boosted by NBA games in the afternoon.

CBS and NBC tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. CBS was first in total viewers with 4 million, NBC was third with 1.9 million.

For CBS, “60 Minutes” at 7 p.m. had a 0.5/4 and 7.1 million viewers. At 8 p.m., “Big Brother” put up a 1.0/6 and 4.2 million viewers. Reruns wrapped up the night.

NHL Analyst Mike Milbury to 'Step Away' From NBC Sports for Remainder of Stanley Cup Playoffs

For NBC, an episode of USA Network’s “Cannonball” at 7 p.m. got a 0.4/3 and 2.1 million viewers. A Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game followed, averaging a 0.5/3 and 1.8 million viewers.

Univision was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/3 and in viewers with 1.4 million.

Telemundo was fifth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 883,000.

18 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Tough as Nails' to 'United We Fall' (Photos)

Fox was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 710,000, airing just repeats.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 365,000. “Fridge Wars” at 8 p.m. received a 0.1/0 and 379,000 viewers.

