Joe Biden Signs With CAA

Former President Joe Biden has signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), the agency announced on Monday.

President Biden was previously represented by CAA from 2017 to 2020 following his eight-year term as the 47th Vice President of the United States. While a CAA client from 2017 to 2020, President Biden published his #1 New York Times bestselling memoir, “Promise Me, Dad,” launched the 42-date “American Promise” tour, which sold more than 85,000 tickets nationwide, and headlined numerous speaking engagements.

“President Biden is one of America’s most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs,” said Richard Lovett, Co-Chairman of CAA. “His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity, and possibility. We are profoundly honored to partner with him again.”

In his final hours as president, Joe Biden issued preemptive pardons for Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley, members of the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the capitol, and his own family in a sweeping move meant to guard against revenge from incoming president Donald Trump.

As Biden entered Trump’s inauguration, news broke that he had pardoned his brothers, sister and their spouses — James B. Biden, Sara Jones Biden, Valerie Biden Owen, John T. Owens and Francis W. Biden.

“My family has been subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me—the worst kind of partisan politics. Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end,” Biden said of the surprising move, which runs counter to Biden’s stance on preemptive pardons when he first took office.