President Joe Biden is scheduled to join “The View” on Wednesday, an event that will mark the very first time a sitting president has taped a live segment for the ABC talk show.

The midweek appearance also marks Biden’s first television interview since he spoke during the first night of the Democratic National Convention last month. While this will be his 10th time joining the ladies of “The View,” his other appearances were pre-recorded.

Biden will sit alongside hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro, all of whom will discuss the administration’s efforts, the state of the 2024 presidential election and Biden’s thoughts on the weeks heading into Nov. 5.

This is now the second time a sitting president has stopped by “The View,” as former President Barack Obama made history when he sat down with the hosts in July 2010.

“The View” is currently in its 28th season.