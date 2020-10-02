Go Pro Today

Joe Biden Hopes for President Trump’s ‘Swift Recovery’ Following COVID Diagnosis

“We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” Biden says

October 2, 2020
Joe Biden wished President Donald Trump and Melania Trump a “swift recovery” following news that the two had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery,” Trump’s opponent in the 2020 presidential election tweeted Friday morning. “We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

A White House official said Friday morning that the president is experiencing mild symptoms but is continuing to work from the White House residence.

Trump announced his diagnosis on Twitter on Thursday night, saying. “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The Trumps were tested after one of his top aides, Hope Hicks – who left Trump’s administration to work at Fox News in 2018 and returned earlier this year — tested positive for COVID-19.

Multiple members of the White House staff and Secret Service have tested also previously tested positive, including Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant, the president’s personal valet, Mike Pence’s press secretary and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle. The White House said early Friday that Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, had tested negative for COVID-19.

President Trump’s personal physician, Sean P. Conley, released the following statement Thursday through White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany:

“I release the following information with the permission of President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. The president and first lady are both well at this time. They plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalesce. The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured, I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering. And I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

The president’s public schedule for Friday, before he learned the results of the test, was to include a private fundraiser at the Trump International Hotel and a campaign rally in Florida, which will be canceled.

Tuesday, during the first of three presidential debates, the president once again downplayed the need for masks. “I think that masks are OK. You have to understand, if you look — I mean, I have a mask right here,” he said, reaching into his pocket. “I put a mask on, you know, when I think I need it. Tonight, as an example, everybody’s had a test and you’ve had social distancing and all of the things that you have to, but — I wear masks when needed. When needed, I wear masks.”

Pointing to former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump added sarcastically, “I don’t wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from them and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

Although audience members at the debate were required to wear masks, several did not, including members of the president’s family.

