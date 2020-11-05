Joe Biden spoke briefly on Thursday to tell voters to “stay calm” and explained that “democracy is sometimes messy,” but said he believed the vote count will be completed “very soon” and his team continues to think that when everything is completed, they will be the winners.

“In America, the vote is sacred. It’s how people of this nation express their will, and it is the will of the voters. No one, not anyone else, that chooses the president of the United States of America,” Biden said. “So each ballot must be counted, and that’s what we’re going through now.”

Biden and Senator Kamala Harris were in Wilmington, Delaware to get a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic and the continued economic impacts the virus has had as America approaches 240,000 deaths.

As on election night, Biden remained confident that when all the votes are counted, he will still be the next president of the United States.

“Democracy is sometimes messy. It sometimes requires a little patience as well. But that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that has been the envy of the world,” he continued. “We continue to feel very good about where things stand. We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners. So I ask everyone to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed, and we’ll know very soon. So thank you all for your patience.”

While the race remains too close to call with outstanding results in Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina, the Associated Press is projecting that Biden has 264 electoral votes, including Arizona, to President Trump’s 214, and will need 270 to win.

Watch Biden’s brief remarks above.