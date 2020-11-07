As should come as no surprise, the Hollywood industry is over the moon over Joe Biden winning the 2020 presidential election — even if we had to wait a few extra days to find out.

Reactions began pouring in immediately after Pennsylvania, the state in which Biden was born, was called on Saturday morning in favor of Barack Obama’s former vice president. They were almost overwhelmingly positive.

“The people have spoken!” Kerry Washington tweeted. “Thank you to everyone who used your vote and your voice to make history. PRESIDENT Joe Biden and VICE PRESIDENT Kamala Harris.”

Edward Norton wrote, “I’m actually a little bit shaky with relief. Nothing has made me feel sustained anxiety & dismay for this long other than loved ones being seriously ill. That’s how this felt, except the sick loved one was America & I feel like we just got the news that she’s going to recover.”

While Election Night was technically Tuesday, the race for the highest office in America was too close to call. As a matter of fact, at the time, the path appeared to favor incumbent Republican president Donald Trump. But then the mail-in ballots began to be counted in many key states, and most of those votes went to the Democratic challenger.

As the counts continued in key states like George and Pennsylvania, a new story began to emerge — one that showed Biden had the best trajectory to 270 electoral college votes. That’s when Hollywood’s collective depression shifted to optimism — and now, celebration. Once Biden won Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes, his total of 273 was enough to finally end the insanity.

For his part, President Trump has blamed Biden’s late surge on “fraud.” That claim has not been substantiated.

. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ 🙌🙌 nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/uXiMTWs6Hk — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2020

First I want to say congratulations to both President Elect Joe Biden and Vice President Elect Kamala Harris. Second I want to say, I am happy to stand in for 45 at the inauguration since we know he won’t be there! — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 7, 2020

America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory! — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) November 7, 2020

The world is in the hands of someone civil and compassionate.

Now it’s time to clean up the environment, provide quality education and health services to all. We all have to do our part, but the groundwork is laid.

Now a little dance with my kids to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/xyWnaZrXqk — Shakira (@shakira) November 7, 2020

Been waiting to say this since November 8, 2016 🙋🏾‍♀️: pic.twitter.com/8HutuAHkev — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 7, 2020

CONGRATULATIONS TO JOE BIDEN! WE HAVE A PRESIDENT AGAIN! And yes, I will jump in the pool. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) November 7, 2020

🍸 And then Monday roll up our sleeves and get to work!!!! 💪 https://t.co/LwhUqoylNf — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) November 7, 2020

This news has brought me to tears. I was overwhelmed with relief for this country. I was overwhelmed for Kamala and the inspiration that she brings to girls everywhere. Van Jones made me cry ugly tears. This country has so much work to do to come together. I pray we can do it. ❤️ — P!nk (@Pink) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris! Thank you for choosing to serve your country during these challenging times. pic.twitter.com/PEEPFexKFF — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 7, 2020

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) November 7, 2020

Take that, 2020! — Steve Levitan (@SteveLevitan) November 7, 2020

A guy who hates almost everything, and hates losers most of all, will go down in history as one of the most famous losers this country has ever seen. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) November 7, 2020

IT’S OVER! BIDEN HAS WON!! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) November 7, 2020

President-elect Joe Biden!!!!!! Vice President-elect Kamala Harris!!!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 7, 2020