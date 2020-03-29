Joe Diffie, Grammy-Winning Country Singer, Dies at 61 From Coronavirus

Grammy-winning country music singer Joe Diffie died Sunday due to complications from the coronavirus, his official Facebook page announced.

Diffie, best known for his hit “John Deere Green,” announced in a statement two days ago that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment after testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19),” he wrote. “My family and I are asking for privacy at this time. We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic.”

Among Diffie’s singles that landed on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs charts over the past 30 years are “Home,” “If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets),” “Third Rock from the Sun,” “Bigger Than the Beatles” and “Pickup Man.”