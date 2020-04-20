Joe Keery’s Twitter Appears to Be Hacked, Racial Slurs Posted

“Stranger Things” actor deleted the offensive tweets but offered no comment

April 20, 2020
Joe Keery

Photo credit: Getty Images

“Stranger Things” star Joe Keery’s Twitter account appears to have been hacked early Monday morning, putting out bizarre messages that included a (false) accusation that Keery was “molested on the set of Stranger Things.” Keery’s compromised account was also documented to have posted several racist epithets.

Fans first noticed the hack early this morning and many called for the hateful language to be removed. The actor did not comment on the ongoing issue, but a check of his account confirmed that all the offending tweets have since been deleted. Some of the tweets also took aim at Keery’s younger co-stars, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Finn Wolfhard, making disparaging remarks about them as well.

Also Read: Hollywood Gets a Rewrite in Trailer for Ryan Murphy's New Netflix Series (Video)

Keery, a Massachusetts native, joined the cast of “Stranger Things” in 2016 as Steve Harrington, the gangly, charmingly disheveled boyfriend of Nancy Wheeler. The fourth season of “Stranger Things” is planned to come out in Summer 2021, though Netflix has said the ongoing pandemic may impact the filming and launch plans.

Metro U.K. first reported the news of Keery’s hack and pointed out that Keery’s fans were quick to notice the unusual surge in activity on the account — Keery is known to use the social media platform sparingly.

“Someone hacked Joe Keery and is posting the most horrible things. I hope they are working on this now and that he’s okay. This is a bad hack guys,” a fan wrote on Twitter Monday before the posts were taken down.

TheWrap has reached out to Keery’s rep for comment.

