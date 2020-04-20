Joe Keery’s Twitter Appears to Be Hacked, Racial Slurs Posted
“Stranger Things” actor deleted the offensive tweets but offered no comment
Samson Amore | April 20, 2020 @ 10:10 AM
Last Updated: April 20, 2020 @ 10:21 AM
Photo credit: Getty Images
“Stranger Things” star Joe Keery’s Twitter account appears to have been hacked early Monday morning, putting out bizarre messages that included a (false) accusation that Keery was “molested on the set of Stranger Things.” Keery’s compromised account was also documented to have posted several racist epithets.
Fans first noticed the hack early this morning and many called for the hateful language to be removed. The actor did not comment on the ongoing issue, but a check of his account confirmed that all the offending tweets have since been deleted. Some of the tweets also took aim at Keery’s younger co-stars, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Finn Wolfhard, making disparaging remarks about them as well.
Keery, a Massachusetts native, joined the cast of “Stranger Things” in 2016 as Steve Harrington, the gangly, charmingly disheveled boyfriend of Nancy Wheeler. The fourth season of “Stranger Things” is planned to come out in Summer 2021, though Netflix has said the ongoing pandemic may impact the filming and launch plans.
Metro U.K. first reported the news of Keery’s hack and pointed out that Keery’s fans were quick to notice the unusual surge in activity on the account — Keery is known to use the social media platform sparingly.
“Someone hacked Joe Keery and is posting the most horrible things. I hope they are working on this now and that he’s okay. This is a bad hack guys,” a fan wrote on Twitter Monday before the posts were taken down.
TheWrap has reached out to Keery’s rep for comment.
43 Most Shocking TV Character Deaths of 2019, From 'Game of Thrones' to 'Stranger Things' (Photos)
If there was one thing 2019 taught us, it's that "shocking" is a truly relative term -- and we're not even talking about real-life instances here. Yes, it's pretty hard to blow anyone's mind these days, including that of TV viewers, making truly gasp-worthy small-screen character deaths few and far between. But that didn't stop several showrunners from doing their worst -- er, best, to totally kill you with these on-screen passings. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see the 43 most shocking TV character deaths of 2019. Obviously, spoilers ahead. And yes, most of these are "Game of Thrones" characters.
Trade Minister Nobusuke Tagomi - "The Man in the High Castle"
Amazon Prime Video
Thatcher Grey - "Grey's Anatomy"
ABC
Quentin - "The Magicians"
Syfy
Swanny - "SEAL Team"
CBS
Candy - "Pose"
FX
Jack - "Supernatural"
The CW
Riz - "Mayans MC"
FX
Asher - "How to Get Away With Murder"
ABC
The Night King - "Game of Thrones"
HBO
Daenerys Targaryen - "Game of Thrones"
HBO
Cersei and Jaime Lannister - "Game of Thrones"
HBO
Sandor ("The Hound") and Gregor ("The Mountain) Clegane - "Game of Thrones"
HBO
Theon Greyjoy - "Game of Thrones"
HBO
Melisandre - "Game of Thrones"
HBO
Varys - "Game of Thrones"
HBO
Missandei - "Game of Thrones"
HBO
Jorah Mormont - "Game of Thrones"
HBO
Dolorous Edd - "Game of Thrones"
HBO
Lyanna Mormont - "Game of Thrones"
HBO
Beric Dondarrion - "Game of Thrones"
HBO
Maester Qyburn - "Game of Thrones"
HBO
Euron Greyjoy - "Game of Thrones"
HBO
Rhaegal - "Game of Thrones"
HBO
Tara Chambler - "Walking Dead"
AMC
Enid - "Walking Dead"
AMC
Henry - "Walking Dead"
AMC
Siddiq - "Walking Dead"
AMC
1 of 44
OK, *most* are “Game of Thrones”
If there was one thing 2019 taught us, it's that "shocking" is a truly relative term -- and we're not even talking about real-life instances here. Yes, it's pretty hard to blow anyone's mind these days, including that of TV viewers, making truly gasp-worthy small-screen character deaths few and far between. But that didn't stop several showrunners from doing their worst -- er, best, to totally kill you with these on-screen passings. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see the 43 most shocking TV character deaths of 2019. Obviously, spoilers ahead. And yes, most of these are "Game of Thrones" characters.