Joe List Sets 4th Stand-Up Special Streaming Premiere | Exclusive

Joe List’s fourth stand-up comedy special, “Small Ball,” will premiere Thursday exclusively on Punchup Live before dropping on YouTube the following day, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

The special’s streaming debut follows a 27-city, one-night-only theatrical event in movie theaters around the country last month. A longtime comic known for his sardonic, often self-deprecating humor, List’s “Small Ball” charts his experience with fatherhood and features musings of childbirth, married life and more.

Of bringing the special to theaters on May 21 through a partnership with Matson Films, List told TheWrap that he invited the idea of letting fans sit in a sold-out movie theater to experience the special, which was shot in two different clubs on back-to-back nights earlier this year.

“I’ve always been frustrated by comedy specials in general because it’s not the best way to take in comedy. Comedy is meant to be taken in as a member of an audience, and when you watch a special it’s typically just you watching it by yourself on your phone. Which is lonely and terrible,” List said. “Doing it in a theater allowed for people to watch it in a group and make it a night out. I think it went great and I got a lot of positive feedback.”

“Small Ball” follows the successes of his first three specials, “I Hate Myself,” “This Year’s Material” and “Enough For Everybody,” which cumulatively have over 14 million views on YouTube. Other appearances include Netflix’s “The Stand Ups,” “The Late Show With David Letterman,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Conan.” A New York City-based comedian who regularly performs at The Comedy Cellar, List also hosts podcasts “Tuesdays With Stories” with Mark Normand and “Mindful Metal Jacket.” He also co-wrote and starred in 2022’s “Fourth of July,” directed by Louis C.K.

“The benefits of not doing the special through a streamer is that I get to own the special and make all the decisions,” List added of “Small Ball.” “I really like the do-it-yourself style of doing things these days. It’s much more freedom and much less pressure. I’m going to continue to do it.”

“Small Ball” will be available to stream on Punchup Live on Thursday, June 5, and YouTube on Friday, June 6.