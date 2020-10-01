Go Pro Today

Joe Manganiello, Christian Slater, Vanessa Hudgens and More Join Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ Anime Series

“Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas” is Netflix prequel series to Snyder’s upcoming zombie action-heist film

| October 1, 2020 @ 12:00 PM Last Updated: October 1, 2020 @ 12:07 PM
Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” anime series at Netflix has added 11 more names to its voice cast, including Joe Manganiello, Christian Slater and Vanessa Hudgens, the streaming service said Thursday.

The spinoff show, titled “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas,” will serve as a prequel to Snyder’s upcoming zombie action-heist film “Army of the Dead,” which stars Dave Bautista, Ana De La Reguera, Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick and Ella Purnell. The film is expected to launch on Netflix in 2021.

Here’s the official description for the show: “The anime series chronicles the origin story of Scott (Dave Bautista) and his rescue crew during the initial fall of Vegas as they confront the mysterious source of the zombie outbreak.”

Along with Manganiello who has been cast as Rose, Slater who is playing Torrance, and Hudgens in the part of Willow, other new “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas” cast members include Harry Lennix as Boorman, Ross Butler as Chen, Anya Chalotra as Lucilia, Jena Malone as Zeta, Yetide Badaki as Queen Meeru, Christina Wren as Nicole, Monica Barbaro as Meagan and Nolan North as Clemenson.

As Netflix previously announced, Bautista, De La Reguera, Notaro, Hardwick and Purnell will all reprise their “Army of the Dead” film roles in the prequel anime series.

“Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas” is executive produced by Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, and Wesley Coller for The Stone Quarry, along with Jay Olivia and Shay Hatten.

Snyder will direct two episodes of the anime series, with Jay Oliva (“Batman: The Dark Knight Returns”) also directing a pair of episodes and serving as showrunner. Shay Hatten, one of the screenwriters on “Army of the Dead,” will write the anime series and a prequel film that was ordered by Netflix, along with the show, earlier this month.

Meduzarts Animation Studio is the animation studio on the project.

Related Content