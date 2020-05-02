Joe Pantoliano Recovering From ‘Severe Head Injury’ After Being Hit by a Car

The “Sopranos” star gave a thumbs-up on Instagram while showing off his scar

| May 2, 2020 @ 10:17 AM Last Updated: May 2, 2020 @ 10:34 AM
Joe Pantoliano

Getty

Joe Pantoliano is on the mend after he was hit by a car on Friday while out for a walk in his neighborhood in Connecticut.

The agent for “The Sopranos” star told USA Today that Pantoliano is being monitored for a concussion. A post on the actor’s Instagram page said he also “has a severe head injury and some chest trauma.”

Pantoliano’s wife Nancy told TMZ that he was injured when a Porsche collided with another car and then skidded into the actor. He was knocked back a few feet into a fence and suffered a cut to his head and injuries to his left leg and shoulder.

Also Read: 'Sopranos' Prequel 'The Many Saints of Newark,' Will Smith's 'King Richard' Pushed to 2021

Following the incident, the actor posted a few photos on his Instagram page, giving a thumbs-up and showcasing his head injury.

“Joey is home recovering,” the photos are captioned. “He has a severe head injury and some chest trauma. He is going to be dark for a couple days while recovering. Thank you for all the well wishes and positive vibes. Keep them coming! We’ll reading them to him to help him get better!”

A few of Pantoliano’s famous friends commented on the photo to pass along their well-wishes.

“Oh good, was worried! Feel better!!” Michael Gandolfini, son of “The Sopranos” star James Gandolfini wrote.

Jennifer Tilly added, “Lucky you’re so tough and stubborn! ❤️Try and stick around for another 40 years will ya! American cinema needs you! You are a national treasure!”

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • spring premiere dates 2020 Showtime/Netflix/ABC/Apple
  • Innocence Files Netflix
  • OUTER BANKS Netflix
  • Mrs America FX
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Season 10 Bravo
  • FX
  • Fauda-Season-3 Netflix
  • In the Dark The CW
  • Bosch Amazon
  • #BLACKAF Netflix
  • Home Apple TV Plus Apple TV+
  • too-hot-to-handle-video Netflix
  • Friday Night in With the Morgans AMC
  • Dragnificent TLC
  • The Midnight Gospel Netflix
  • Ghost in the Shell SAC2045 Netflix
  • We're Here HBO
  • Ricky Gervais After Life Season 2 First Look Image Netflix Netflix
  • Defending Jacob Apple TV+
  • RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race VH1
  • Vida Starz
  • Showtime
  • Never Have I Ever Netflix
  • Normal People Hulu Hulu
  • Blindspot NBC
  • HOLLYWOOD Netflix
  • Trying Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Upload Amazon Amazon
  • Betty HBO HBO
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4 Bravo
  • Billions Season 4 Episode 8 still Showtime
  • Rick and Morty Season 4 Adult Swim
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Dead to Me Season 2 Netflix
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Hightown Starz
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • DC Universe
  • The 100 The CW
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • The Amazing Race CBS
  • Fox
  • BURDEN OF TRUTH The CW
  • Holey Moley ABC
  • To Tell the Truth Anthony Anderson Beats ABC
  • Janelle Monae Amazon Prime Video
  • ABC
  • Apple TV+
  • Netflix
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Celebrity Family Feud ABC
  • Press Your Luck ABC
  • Match Game ABC ABC
  • AMC
  • NOS4A2
  • Dirty John
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • padma lakshmi Getty
1 of 62

Here’s when 61 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE