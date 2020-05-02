Joe Pantoliano is on the mend after he was hit by a car on Friday while out for a walk in his neighborhood in Connecticut.
The agent for “The Sopranos” star told USA Today that Pantoliano is being monitored for a concussion. A post on the actor’s Instagram page said he also “has a severe head injury and some chest trauma.”
Pantoliano’s wife Nancy told TMZ that he was injured when a Porsche collided with another car and then skidded into the actor. He was knocked back a few feet into a fence and suffered a cut to his head and injuries to his left leg and shoulder.
Following the incident, the actor posted a few photos on his Instagram page, giving a thumbs-up and showcasing his head injury.
“Joey is home recovering,” the photos are captioned. “He has a severe head injury and some chest trauma. He is going to be dark for a couple days while recovering. Thank you for all the well wishes and positive vibes. Keep them coming! We’ll reading them to him to help him get better!”
A few of Pantoliano’s famous friends commented on the photo to pass along their well-wishes.
“Oh good, was worried! Feel better!!” Michael Gandolfini, son of “The Sopranos” star James Gandolfini wrote.
Jennifer Tilly added, “Lucky you’re so tough and stubborn! ❤️Try and stick around for another 40 years will ya! American cinema needs you! You are a national treasure!”
