Amber Heard hasn’t yet taken the stand, but Joe Rogan has taken a side.

Rogan and guest Jessica Kirson, a fellow comedian, opened Tuesday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” riffing on what we’ve seen so far of Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife. From the way Rogan characterized it, he doesn’t believe Heard’s claims about abuse at the hands of Depp – or much of anything else the “Aquaman” actress says.

“I’m watching this trial, and like, it’s a cautionary tale,” Rogan said, beginning with a critique of their tempestuous relationship. “About believing in bullshit, forming a narrative in your head like, ‘We’re rebels together.’ That’s what I felt like about Anthony Bourdain and his relationship to that crazy woman … you’re seeing all the crazy come out.”

It’s clear Rogan has been following the trial, as he and Kirson locked onto several details from the testimony so far (taking special delight in Depp’s description of “fecal delivery.” He also made it clear that he doesn’t believe Depp physically abused Heard.

“She said that she used this specific makeup to cover all her bruises that Johnny gave her?” Rogan said, adding under his breath: “Which is not true.”

“The problem,” he continued, “is it was a specific makeup and the company didn’t even make that makeup at the time she said she was using it!”

“That’s crazy!” Kirson replied.

“But that’s what happens with people like that!” Rogan continued. “People that are just manipulative and full of shit like that? Doug Stanhope knows her. Stanhope’s buddies with Johny Depp. He wrote something … like a little essay bout how full of shit she is … He knows her well … he’s like, ‘She’s out of her fucking mind.’ Like, a crazy actress!”

Rogan seemed to think the case – in which plaintiff Depp is seeking $50 million for alleged defamation against Heard’s $100 million counter-claim – was good for the “Pirates” actor, though not for his marquee franchise.

“This is a big win for Johnny Depp,” he said. “And a big loss for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean!’ … You got rid of the best fuckin’ pirate you ever had! For a crazy lady!”

Depp testified most of last week, while Heard is expected to take the stand in the Fairfax, Va., courtroom in the coming days.