You might think you came up with the most original marriage proposal, but you’d be wrong. That honor has to go to an unknown person who apparently lives in Los Angeles, who spent just over $17,000 to propose to their girlfriend via skywriting — which included a totally out of nowhere insult to podcaster Joe Rogan.

So here’s what happened: On Saturday, the words “will you marry me Mollie Pratt?” appeared in the sky above Los Angeles. Multiple people on Twitter said that this was followed by a series of follow up messages from the same skywriter: “She said yes,” “I love you more than anything,” “Excited to spend my life with you,” and “Until death do us part.”

Great, congratulations to the happy coupleOH WAIT that’s not all. The whole thing ended with one last message: “Joe Rogan is literally 5 foot 3.” Damn.

According to at least one person, there were other messages following this assessment of Rogan’s height, though images of those messages haven’t appeared online.

So far anyway, no one has taken credit for this publicly, but TheWrap has confirmed the company Sky Typers performed this service. A spokesperson for Sky Typers told TheWrap that someone paid $17,500 for 10 messages total. And honestly, isn’t she worth 3 months (or way more) salary?

All of this is of course assuming this was a real marriage proposal and not just a funny (and expensive) way to draw attention to the insult. We’re not stupid, and we’d bet money this turns out to be a prank and nothing more. Even so, for now we choose to believe in love. TRUE LOVE.

See some of the reactions – including some video — below. Oh, and FWIW, Joe Rogan cops to be shorter than average without shame and says he’s 5’8.

Oh I love Los Angeles sometimes asdfghjkl. Skywriting that says “joe rogan is literally 5 foot 3” pic.twitter.com/jJin5Chc2c — faintlyglow✨ (@faintlyglow) June 12, 2021

Just witnessed an LA airplane message proposal that ended with “Just one more thing, Joe Rogan is literally 5 foot 3” pic.twitter.com/6iuO8vkbOC — Danielle Ucci (@heyu_itsDani) June 12, 2021