Joe Rogan Says OpenAI’s Sam Altman Comes Across Like He’s Running for President | Video

Joe Rogan is concerned about the rapid rise of artificial intelligence how it will effect humanity moving forward, and said the top companies are run by “odd people” like OpenAI boss Sam Altman.

Rogan, during the Friday episode of his popular podcast, said the man behind ChatGPT reminded him more of a cunning politician than a regular guy when he appeared on his show in late 2023.

“I don’t have anything against Sam Altman — I know Elon Musk does not like him — but when I had him in here, I was like, it’s like I’m talking to a politician who is in the middle of a presidential [election] cycle. Where they’re very careful with what they say,” Rogan said. “Everything has been vetted by a focus group, and you don’t really get a real human response.”

Rogan said Altman’s answers were “all bulls–t” and that ultimately, after his appearance, he was “going to leave [Rogan’s studio] and keep creating this f–king monster that is going to destroy the human race, and not let onto it, at all.”

A moment later, Rogan added there is a lot of “deception” around how much Altman is making from OpenAI. It was not all negativity from Rogan towards Altman, though — he said Altman came across as a “very nice guy.”

OpenAI did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on Friday afternoon.

The UFC and podcasting star’s comments were made during a conversation with Roman Yampolskiy, a computer scientist who has written about the potential dangers of AI in his 2024 book “AI: Unexplainable, Unpredictable, Uncontrollable.”

Yampolskiy told Rogan he believes AI will reach “superintelligence” — where models like ChatGPT, X’s Grok and Google’s Gemini surpass humans in all forms of intellectual abilities — in the next few years.

He added there are a few different ways AI can upend the world, from the much-discussed possibility AI leads to mass unemployment, to an even bigger concern — the technology is not aligned with mankind and decides to wipe out humans.

“Right now, the larger AI labs are running this experiment on 8 billion people. They don’t have any consent,” Yampolskiy said. “They cannot get consent, [and] nobody can consent, because we do not understand what we are agreeing to.”

Rogan, earlier in the podcast, agreed with Yampolskiy about the potential dangers of AI, saying “it must be confronted” before it is too late.

You can watch the full conversation between Rogan and Yampolskiy below: