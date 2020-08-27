Joe Ruby, who co-created “Scooby-Doo” with his partner Ken Spears, died of natural causes Wednesday in Westlake Villiage, California, according to Variety. He was 87.

The beloved animated kids’ mystery series, whose full title was “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?,” premiered in 1969 on CBS and aired until 1976, with several spinoffs and movies following in the years to come. The characters, Scooby-Doo, Fred, Shaggy, Daphne, and Velma, were designed by Iwao Takamoto.

“He never stopped writing and creating, even as he aged,” his grandson Benjamin Ruby told Variety.

The premise of the Saturday morning cartoon followed the four teenagers and their talking Great Dane as they traveled in their van, the Mystery Machine, to solve mysteries. They often unmasked villains at the end of the episodes, who would exclaim some iteration of, “I would have gotten away with it too, if it weren’t for you meddling kids!”

Ruby and Spears also created other Hanna-Barbera series including “Dynomutt” and “Jabberjaw.”

More to come…