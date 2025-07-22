Joe Scarborough Says Trump Is ‘Throwing Everything at the Wall’ to Distract Americans From the Epstein Files | Video

Joe Scarborough called out President Trump’s recent outbursts as nothing more than feeble attempts to say whatever he can to distract Americans and politicians from their desires to have the full Jeffrey Epstein files released. He spotlighted the president’s most recent claim that former President Barack Obama committed treason by allegedly ordering an investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 Presidential Election

“Pretty much, what everyone in Washington and New York, anybody in politics have concluded, is that Donald Trump is throwing everything at the wall,” Scarborough said on Tuesday morning’s episode of “Morning Joe.” “You can say he’s doing it to distract from Epstein, you can say he’s doing it to distract from whatever, but there is no doubt he’s throwing everything at the wall.”

Over the past few days, Trump has cranked up the volume on his public statements. Between his accusations against Obama and his threats to hold back a Washington Commanders stadium deal if the organization doesn’t return to its original name, which is a racial slur, Scarborough said there doesn’t appear to be anything Trump won’t do to get Americans’ focus off the Epstein files.

“From football names to Barack Obama, you name it,” Scarborough said.

Scarborough’s co-host Jonathan Lemire chimed in to add that Trump’s next target will be Hunter Biden, especially after he revealed that his father, former President Joe Biden, took the insomnia medication Ambien during the days leading up to his disastrous June 2024 debate against Trump.

“It’s only a matter of time before President Trump weighs in on Hunter Biden interview because it seems like there’s not a topic out of his reach at the moment,” Lemire said, adding that Trump has not taken an interview from press in several days since the Wall Street Journal released their story about a birthday letter he had sent convicted sex offender and late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Trump and Epstein’s relationship has been well documented over the years, which the paper spotlighted in WSJ’s article.

“We haven’t seen him since, but we’ve heard from him quite a bit on Truth Social,” Lemire continued. “I’ve been told from aides that he’s angry about some of the coverage, he is trying to change the subject. We do expect that he’ll have some public events today. He’ll probably take some questions.”

Jumping back in, Scarborough said Trump’s behavior reminds him of the first time Trump stepped foot in the White House.

“They’re doing everything from releasing records from the Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination against the family’s best wishes to spinning oldies but goodies, the political equivalent of Blueberry Hill,” Scarborough said. “Talking about Barack Obama and ‘Russian-gate’ takes you back to the first months of Donald Trump’s first administration.”

Trump sued the WSJ on Friday for $10 billion, accusing the article of being “fake and defamatory.” He later blocked the outlet from the press pool covering the president’s upcoming trip to Scotland.

WSJ responded to the suit, saying: “We have full confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our reporting, and will vigorously defend against any lawsuit.”

You can watch the full “Morning Joe” segment in the video above.