“Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough had a warning for his old “buddy,” former congressman and Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows: “You’re in deep s—.”

On Tuesday, Meadows’ former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson took the stand to testify at the Jan. 6 hearings, and perhaps the only figure it was as damning to as Donald Trump was her boss. Providing testimony that Trump was not only aware of the threat of violence, but that he encouraged it and even at one point tried to join the crowd at the Capitol, Hutchinson’s fly-on-the-wall recollection also got Meadows in its crosshairs, as she testified that he knew of such developments the whole time.

“They talked about going to the House of Representatives with this mob, and Donald Trump strutting in like a Benito Mussolini, declaring himself the president of the United States. It’s laid out!” Scarborough said on Wednesday morning’s episode.

As others on the “Morning Joe” panel praised 25-year-old Hutchinson’s bravery for providing bombshell testimony, Scarborough turned his attention to Meadows, advising that he either turn on Trump or get a defense lawyer, because his legal troubles are no longer a hypothetical.

“I’ve known you for a long time, buddy. You’re in deep s—,” Scarborough said, while co-host Mika Brzezinski said “wow” and scoffed. “You’re in the middle of this conspiracy. You may want to get yourself a really, really good criminal defense attorney. To quote one of Donald Trump’s attorneys, you may want to get one of those. Or – oh wait! Here’s an idea, Mark. Here’s an idea! You can do something that you’ve refused to do for years now: You can show courage and you can tell the truth. Hey, Mark, Donald Trump won’t protect you. He will throw you under the bus, he will stab you in the back, he will let you rot in jail. Defend the country, or, well, get ready to pay a criminal defense attorney a lot of money.”

Watch the “Morning Joe” clip above.