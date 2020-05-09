MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Sen. Ted Cruz Trade Insults About Trump Support: ‘You Sold Your Soul’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Sen. Ted Cruz got into a Twitter spat on Friday over the Texas Republican’s support of Donald Trump, with Scarborough ending the exchange by saying Cruz sold “his soul.”

The clash began after Scarborough shared a viral video clip that appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the night before in which it appeared as if Vice President Mike Pence was talking about delivering empty boxes of personal protective equipment (PPE) to a hospital. Kimmel later apologized when it became clear Pence had been joking, and a full video showed Pence carrying full boxes.

Scarborough then apologized for sharing the shortened clip, tweeted, “I guess Twitter is a full time job. I apologize to Mike Pence for retweeting a tweet that had been disproved. I’m deleting now.”

However, Cruz saw the tweet before it was taken down and called Scarborough a “dishonest and corrupt” journalist. Scarborough promptly responded, “Ted, when I make a mistake I admit it. You remain mired in shame because you kowtow to a man who called your wife ugly and said your daddy assassinated JFK. Me messing up a tweet or two will never erase the shame you carry every day of your life.”

Cruz hit back: “Joe, you chased after Trump for 2 years like a teenage girl throwing her panties at the latest boy band; now you pretend to be this indignant paragon of virtue outraged at everything he says & does. All to get invited to DC cocktail parties & thrill the 13 people watching MSNBC.”

Scarborough ended the exchange by tweeting, “You lose this fight every time. You sold your soul to Trump. You. Lose.”

See the full exchange below.

