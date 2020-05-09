MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Sen. Ted Cruz got into a Twitter spat on Friday over the Texas Republican’s support of Donald Trump, with Scarborough ending the exchange by saying Cruz sold “his soul.”

The clash began after Scarborough shared a viral video clip that appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the night before in which it appeared as if Vice President Mike Pence was talking about delivering empty boxes of personal protective equipment (PPE) to a hospital. Kimmel later apologized when it became clear Pence had been joking, and a full video showed Pence carrying full boxes.

Scarborough then apologized for sharing the shortened clip, tweeted, “I guess Twitter is a full time job. I apologize to Mike Pence for retweeting a tweet that had been disproved. I’m deleting now.”

However, Cruz saw the tweet before it was taken down and called Scarborough a “dishonest and corrupt” journalist. Scarborough promptly responded, “Ted, when I make a mistake I admit it. You remain mired in shame because you kowtow to a man who called your wife ugly and said your daddy assassinated JFK. Me messing up a tweet or two will never erase the shame you carry every day of your life.”

Cruz hit back: “Joe, you chased after Trump for 2 years like a teenage girl throwing her panties at the latest boy band; now you pretend to be this indignant paragon of virtue outraged at everything he says & does. All to get invited to DC cocktail parties & thrill the 13 people watching MSNBC.”

Scarborough ended the exchange by tweeting, “You lose this fight every time. You sold your soul to Trump. You. Lose.”

See the full exchange below.

I guess Twitter is a full time job. I apologize to Mike Pence for retweeting a tweet that had been disproved. I’m deleting now. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 8, 2020

Hmm. When you’re on the defensive for being dishonest & corrupt, perhaps best not to forward fraudulent stories from Jimmy Kimmel (that he’s admitted were false)? You are claiming to be a journalist, after all…. https://t.co/tYsgKJGxpR — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 8, 2020

Ted, when I make a mistake I admit it. You remain mired in shame because you kowtow to a man who called your wife ugly and said your daddy assassinated JFK. Me messing up a tweet or two will never erase the shame you carry every day of your life. https://t.co/eJa4qWzqA2 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 8, 2020

Joe, you chased after Trump for 2 years like a teenage girl throwing her panties at the latest boy band; now you pretend to be this indignant paragon of virtue outraged at everything he says & does. All to get invited to DC cocktail parties & thrill the 13 people watching MSNBC. https://t.co/XG9P0Bwrbp — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 8, 2020

You lose this fight every time.

You sold your soul to Trump.

You. Lose. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 8, 2020

PS. I don’t do cocktail parties. I went to University of Alabama and University of Florida. You’re a Harvard and Princeton boy who spends your life around lobbyists and billionaires. You can cut out the man-of-the-people BS. Nobody believes anything you say. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 8, 2020