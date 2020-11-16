Card Sharks

ABC/Eric McCandless

Ratings: Joel McHale’s ‘Card Sharks’ Return Folds

by | November 16, 2020 @ 8:26 AM

Don’t blame football (too much) for ABC game show’s poor Nielsen numbers

Joel McHale’s “Card Sharks” took a seat last week so ABC could honor the late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek. The broadcast network probably should have just done that again.

In its return, the 10 p.m. game show was steady with its previous episode’s (soft) demo rating, though this one slipped below 2 million viewers (if you don’t round, which we will below), with 1.969 million.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

