Netflix is not done with “Tiger King.” Joel McHale will host an after show for the popular Netflix docuseries called “The Tiger King and I.”

It will debut on April 12 and feature new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe. Notably absent are Joe Exotic, the star of the docuseries who is currently in prison, and his rival Carole Baskin.

According to McHale, the new installment will “see what’s happened in their lives since the release of the series. It’s eye opening and hopefully funny.”

Lowe had teased that a new episode was coming last week.

“Tiger King” has been a wildly popular series for Netflix since it debuted on March 20. The docu-series is about the eccentric owners of wild tigers and how their world coincides with drug kingpins, conmen and cult leaders who all love the big cats. It most closely follows Joe Exotic (né Joseph Maldonado-Passage), who by the end of the series winds up in jail serving a 22-year sentence for animal abuse and for a plot to hire an assassin to take out his rival and big cat owner, Carole Baskin.

Since it’s debut, it held the top spot on Netflix’s daily Top 10 list for the past 18 days and counting on both the TV and overall lists, tying the Mark Wahlberg-led movie “Spenser Confidential” for the longest consecutive streak on any of Netflix’s Top 10 lists. “Tiger King” drew more viewers in the U.S. in its first 10 days on Netflix than “Stranger Things 2” got over that same post-launch time span, according to Nielsen’s SVOD Content Ratings. Over its launch weekend alone, “Tiger King” brought in an average-minute audience of almost 2.4 million.

The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12 pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA — Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2020