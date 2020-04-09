Joel McHale to Host ‘Tiger King’ After Show

“The Tiger King and I” will feature new interviews with many of the show’s characters, just not Joe Exotic

| April 9, 2020 @ 2:18 PM Last Updated: April 9, 2020 @ 2:26 PM
Joe Exotic Tiger King Netflix

Photo credit: Netflix

Netflix is not done with “Tiger King.” Joel McHale will host an after show for the popular Netflix docuseries called “The Tiger King and I.”

It will debut on April 12 and feature new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe. Notably absent are Joe Exotic, the star of the docuseries who is currently in prison, and his rival Carole Baskin. 

According to McHale, the new installment will “see what’s happened in their lives since the release of the series. It’s eye opening and hopefully funny.”

Also Read: 70% of Netflix's Top 10 Titles Over First Month of Daily Lists Were - Surprise - Netflix Originals

Lowe had teased that a new episode was coming last week.

“Tiger King” has been a wildly popular series for Netflix since it debuted on March 20. The docu-series is about the eccentric owners of wild tigers and how their world coincides with drug kingpins, conmen and cult leaders who all love the big cats. It most closely follows Joe Exotic (né Joseph Maldonado-Passage), who by the end of the series winds up in jail serving a 22-year sentence for animal abuse and for a plot to hire an assassin to take out his rival and big cat owner, Carole Baskin.

Since it’s debut, it held the top spot on Netflix’s daily Top 10 list for the past 18 days and counting on both the TV and overall lists, tying the Mark Wahlberg-led movie “Spenser Confidential” for the longest consecutive streak on any of Netflix’s Top 10 lists. “Tiger King” drew more viewers in the U.S. in its first 10 days on Netflix than “Stranger Things 2” got over that same post-launch time span, according to Nielsen’s SVOD Content Ratings. Over its launch weekend alone, “Tiger King” brought in an average-minute audience of almost 2.4 million.

Also Read: 'Tiger King': Find Out 'What Really Went Down' in TMZ Follow-Up Special to Air on Fox

All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus

  • hollywood vod bloodshot invisible man i still believe
  • Trolls World Tour coronavirus Universal Pictures
  • dc comics movies ranked joker birds of prey Warner Bros.
  • The Hunt Universal Pictures
  • Elisabeth Moss The Invisible Man Universal Pictures
  • Emma Focus Features
  • Bloodshot Sony Pictures
  • i still believe kj apa Lionsgate
  • The Way Back Warner Bros.
  • Onward Disney/Pixar
  • Sonic movie box office Paramount Pictures
  • The Call of the Wild Harrison Ford 20th Century
  • Downhill Fox Searchlight
  • Never Rarely Sometimes Always Focus Features
  • Shailene Woodley Endings Beginnings Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • To the Stars Malin Akerman Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • Impractical Jokers: The Movie truTV
  • Artemis Fowl Ferdia Shaw Disney
  • The Infiltrators Oscilloscope
  • Working Man Brainstorm Media
  • Steph Curry Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
1 of 21

“Artemis Fowl” joins a list of big films heading to digital home entertainment platforms early

Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE