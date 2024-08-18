John Aprea, ‘The Godfather Part II’ Actor, Dies at 83

John Aprea, the character actor known for his work in “The Godfather Part II” and playing John Stamos’ father in “Full House,” died on Aug. 5 of natural causes, according to media reports. He was 83 years old.

Aprea met Francis Ford Coppola while working as a bartender in Los Angeles and ended up auditioning for the role of Michael Corleone in “The Godfather.” While Al Pacino won the part, Aprea would later play a younger version of Tessio in the film’s sequel, taking over the role from Abe Vigoda.

His roles also included parts in “Caged Heat,” “Crazy Mama,” “The Idolmaker,” “New Jack City” and “The Manchurian Candidate.”

Aprea spoke about the impact that acting in “The Godfather Part II” had on him in a 2020 interview with Digital Journal.

“‘The Godfather: Part II’ just stays with you, it’s a part of who you are. It is one of the best films ever made,” Aprea said. “Each time it comes on television, I tell myself, ‘I’m not going to see it again,’ but before I know it, I’ve watched every minute of it. Francis Ford Coppola and Mario Puzo wrote an amazing screenplay.”

The actor appeared on classic ABC sitcom “Full House” in 1988 and went on to reprise his role as the father of John Stamos’ character Jesse Katsopolis in the 2017 Netflix “Fuller House” reboot/continuation.

John Aprea was born on March 4, 1941, in Englewood, New Jersey. He enrolled in classes at Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania.

Aprea is predeceased by his sister, Rosanna Sole, and is survived by his wife Betsy Graci, his daughter Nicole and his stepchildren Marika Parker and Valentino Graci.