Sen. Amy Klobuchar revealed on Monday that her husband, John Bessler, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a Medium post, Klobuchar said that Bessler began feeling sick when he was in Washington, D.C. and she was in Minnesota. Though she said Bessler initially thought it was just a cold, he self-quarantined as a precaution and stopped going to his teaching job in Baltimore. His symptoms then began worsening, she said, with a temperature and a “bad, bad cough.”

“When he started coughing up blood he got a test and a chest X-ray and they checked him into a hospital in Virginia because of a variety of things including very low oxygen levels which haven’t really improved. He now has pneumonia and is on oxygen but not a ventilator,” Klobuchar wrote.

Because the two have been apart for the past two weeks and she is outside of the 14-day incubation period for getting sick, Klobuchar said her doctor has advised her not to get tested because there is a shortage of tests in the country.

“I love my husband so very much and not being able to be there at the hospital by his side is one of the hardest things about this disease,” Klobuchar wrote. “We love him very much and pray for his recovery. He is exhausted and sick but a very strong and resilient person.”

On Sunday, Rand Paul became the first senator to test positive for the virus. Though his staff said he was “asymptomatic,” the Republican senator from Kentucky’s behavior in the days before he received his test results was cause for concern to other senators, given that he had been dining with other Republican senators at a luncheon and seen using a senators-only gym and pool.

This week, Congress will continue negotiations over a $1.8 trillion economic stimulus bill in response to the pandemic.