Ratings: ABC News’ John Bolton Interview Tops Sunday

Martha Raddatz’s interview of John Bolton delivered on all the hype — at least, it did in TV ratings. The ABC News event was Sunday’s highest-rated show, paving the way for ABC to take No. 1 in the key demo for last night’s primetime, despite a weaker performance from the network’s John Legend-hosted Father’s Day special, “A Bigger Love.”

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 4 million, according to preliminary numbers. Following a repeat, “John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day” at 8 p.m. settled for a 0.4/3 and 3.3 million viewers. At 9, ABC News’ Bolton interview, “The Room Where It Happened,” earned a 0.7/5 and 6.1 million viewers. An encore followed.

CBS and NBC tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. CBS was second in total viewers with 3.8 million, NBC was third with 1.8 million.

Also Read: Ratings: 'Don't' Doesn't Hold Up With Last Week's Premiere

For CBS, “60 Minutes” at 7 posted a 0.6/4 and 7 million viewers. From 8-10, the “United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes” special managed a 0.2/1 and 2.8 million viewers. A drama encore followed.

For NBC, “Hollywood Game Night” at 7 had a 0.3/2 and 1.7 million viewers.

Univision and Fox tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.2. Univision had a 2 share and was fourth in total viewers with 840,000. Fox had a 1 share and was fifth in total viewers with 751,000, airing only reruns.

Telemundo and The CW tied for sixth in ratings, both with a 0.1. Telemundo had a 1 share and was sixth in total viewers with 503,000. The CW had a 0 share and was seventh in total viewers with 387,000, airing all repeats.