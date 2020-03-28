John Callahan, ‘All My Children’ Actor, Dies at 66

Actor John Callahan, best known for his roles on the daytime soap operas “All My Children” and “Santa Barbara,” died Saturday morning after suffering a massive stroke. He was 66.

Callahan’s former wife and “AMC” leading lady Eva LaRue shared the news on Instagram.

“May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend. Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever,” she wrote.

“We are devastated-My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya. That big belly laugh, bear hugs, bad puns, ability to harmonize to any song, great kitchen table singing-fests, and two steppin bad ass! ‘Johnny Numbers’, my All My Children soap stud, the great time keeper, Beatles fanatic ( I wish to God we could go back to ‘Yesterday’).”

Callahan and LaRue were married in 1996 until 2005 and have an 18-year-old daughter together, Kaya McKenna, whom LaRue went on to mention in her post.

“Kaya and I are beyond broken hearted, so stunned, sorry that my thoughts are a mess. You gave the best most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you. I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins! The Yankees has just lost their biggest Fan.”

Best known to soap fans as Edmund Grey on “AMC” and Craig Hunt on “Santa Barbara,” Callahan also appeared on “Days of Our Lives” and “General Hospital,” along with primetime sudser “Falcon Crest.”

A spokesperson for Callahan told SoapHub that paramedics responded to a call and immediately transported the actor to a hospital in Rancho Mirage, California, outside of Palm Springs where he was put on life support. LaRue and her daughter were notified and rushed from Los Angeles to his side.

Sarah Michelle Geller, who worked alongside Callahan during her stint on “AMC,” posted a remembrance of the actor on Instagram, writing:

“Get past the horrible eyebrows on me and you will notice the incredibly handsome man, standing beside, me at my high school graduation. That’s #JohnCallahan or better know to me as GP (but why I called him that remains between us and those closest to him) He stepped into a lot of moments in my life because I didn’t have a father to be there. Johns greatest joy in his life, was when he had a daughter of his own @kaya_callahan. John left us this morning. I promise you GP just as you were there for me, I will always be there for smoosh (Kaya) and @evalarue as well. I will tape a pic of you to my hand held mirror (that’s for you @kellyripa ) This is all too much, especially right now, but I want the world to know how much you meant to so many people. #RIPJohnCallahan.”