John Carroll Lynch to Return for ‘Big Sky’ Season 2

Some BIG “Big Sky” news here: John Carroll Lynch will be returning for “Big Sky” Season 2, following his character, Rick Legarski’s, big Season 1 death.

We know, HUGE news.

The actor revealed the news himself when he joined the show’s virtual Television Critics Association panel Thursday as a surprise addition alongside the ABC drama’s other stars and “Big Sky” showrunner Ellwood Reid.

Lynch did not say disclose what role he’ll be playing, just that he will be back alongside his former co-stars Katheryn Winnick (who plays Jenny Hoyt) and Kylie Bunbury (Cassie Dewell), and new series regulars Janina Gavankar (“Sleepy Hollow,” “The Mysteries of Laura”) and Logan Marshall-Green (“How It Ends,” “Spiderman: Homecoming”).

So if Legarski is dead (which he super is) then who is Lynch playing? Well, eagle-eyed viewers of Season 1 might remember mention that Legarski is a twin. And based on the fact that the new “Big Sky” Season 2 teaser that ABC showed the press (which you can view above) Thursday is voiced by Lynch and refers to his “brother,” it’s safe to assume this is Rick Legarski’s twin we’re listening to and that he is who Lynch will be playing on Season 2.

Here’s the description for “Big Sky” Season 2, per ABC:

When private detectives Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they soon discover that the case may not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past, and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.

Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, “Big Sky” is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Reid and Ross Fineman, and is produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios.

“Big Sky” Season 2 premieres Thursday, Sept. 30 at 10/9c on ABC.