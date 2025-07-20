‘John Carter of Mars’ Animated Series to be Unveiled at Comic-Con | Exclusive

A new animated series based on Edgar Rice Burroughs’ classic sci-fi novel series “John Carter of Mars” will be developed by the author’s estate and showrunner Michael Kogge, with the first sneak peek at the planned series to be revealed this Friday at a Burroughs-themed panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

The series traces its roots back to 1912 with the pulp serial “Under the Moons of Mars” published by the magazine The All-Story and later as a novel titled “A Princess of Mars.” The series followed Civil War veteran John Carter as he is transported to Mars — called Barsoom by its inhabitants — and becomes a warrior who wages battles against beasts and aliens.

The novels and the pulp comics adapted from them became part of the foundation for modern-day sci-fi. Alongside the likes of “Flash Gordon,” “John Carter” became an inspiration for George Lucas on “Star Wars” and James Cameron on “Avatar,” among many others.

“A Princess of Mars” was adapted into the 2012 Disney film “John Carter” directed by Andrew Stanton, but infamously bombed at the box office amid mixed reviews and an immense production budget.

Prior to that film, several attempts had been made to adapt Burroughs’ “John Carter” novels, including by Burroughs’ own son, John Coleman Burroughs, who worked with famed “Looney Tunes” animator Bob Clampett to develop a test reel to present to MGM for a series of nine-minute animated shorts that would appear as opening features at movie theaters. But MGM turned down the pitch and the series was never developed.

That makes this new “John Carter of Mars” the first animated adaptation of the novels, something that Michael Kogge believes will be embraced given the interest in action-packed animation on streaming in recent years.

“In this era of incredible animation, with shows like ‘Castlevania,’ ‘Blood of Zeus’ and ‘Twilight of the Gods’ pushing the genre of fantasy action-adventure to new heights, there couldn’t be a better time for the Martian saga of John Carter and Princess Dejah Thoris to be told through bold, ground-breaking animation,” he said in a statement.

Kogge is well-versed in all things “John Carter,” having written an audio series based on Burroughs’ novels that is currently being recorded with a cast that includes Sean Patrick Flannery, Bruce Boxleitner and “Star Wars” veteran Ian McDiarmid. He will be joined on the animated project by Jim Sullos and Wolf Larson, who will oversee for Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.

“The explosive rise of action-adventure animation has captivated audiences around the world, making it the perfect moment to launch our John Carter animated series. This marks a new era in storytelling for the Edgar Rice Burroughs universe and we’re excited that Michael Kogge will help bring Mars to life,” said Sullos.

Kogge is represented by WME and Felker Toczek.