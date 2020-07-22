John Cena and Kat Dennings Adult Animated Series ‘Dallas and Robo’ Acquired by Syfy

Series premieres in August

| July 22, 2020 @ 11:14 AM Last Updated: July 22, 2020 @ 11:30 AM
Syfy has acquired an adult animated series called “Dallas and Robo” starring John Cena and Kat Dennings.

The series makes its cable premiere on August 8 at “midnight-ish” ET/PT, according to the network.

The 8-episode half-hour adult animated comedy from Shadow Machine and YouTube Originals first aired online in 2018 but will begin its cable run during Syfy’s TZGZ late-night animation block. Episodes will also be available to watch on Syfy On Demand.

Here is the official logline:

“DALLAS AND ROBO is a space-trucking comedy following the mis-adventures of foul-mouthed ex-stock car racer Dallas (Dennings) and her ass-kickin’ artificially intelligent good buddy, Robo (Cena). Together, they navigate their way around cannibal bikers, rival space truckers and vending machine burritos as they try to make a buck in the seedy world of interplanetary big rigging.”

The series comes from ShadowMachine (“Final Space,” “BoJack Horseman”) and YouTube Originals. It is executive produced by Cena, as well as creator Mike Roberts and showrunners Matt Mariska and Andy Sipes. Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico also executive produce for ShadowMachine.

Syfy’s TZGZ will also have a panel at this year’s [email protected] on Friday, July 24 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT, featuring creators, celebrity voices and sneak-peeks from series including “Devil May Care,” “Wild Life,” “Magical Girl Friendship Squad” and “Hell Den.”

