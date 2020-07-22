John Cena and Kat Dennings Adult Animated Series ‘Dallas and Robo’ Acquired by Syfy
Series premieres in August
Margeaux Sippell | July 22, 2020 @ 11:14 AM
Last Updated: July 22, 2020 @ 11:30 AM
Getty
Syfy has acquired an adult animated series called “Dallas and Robo” starring John Cena and Kat Dennings.
The series makes its cable premiere on August 8 at “midnight-ish” ET/PT, according to the network.
The 8-episode half-hour adult animated comedy from Shadow Machine and YouTube Originals first aired online in 2018 but will begin its cable run during Syfy’s TZGZ late-night animation block. Episodes will also be available to watch on Syfy On Demand.
Here is the official logline:
“DALLAS AND ROBO is a space-trucking comedy following the mis-adventures of foul-mouthed ex-stock car racer Dallas (Dennings) and her ass-kickin’ artificially intelligent good buddy, Robo (Cena). Together, they navigate their way around cannibal bikers, rival space truckers and vending machine burritos as they try to make a buck in the seedy world of interplanetary big rigging.”
The series comes from ShadowMachine (“Final Space,” “BoJack Horseman”) and YouTube Originals. It is executive produced by Cena, as well as creator Mike Roberts and showrunners Matt Mariska and Andy Sipes. Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico also executive produce for ShadowMachine.
Syfy’s TZGZ will also have a panel at this year’s [email protected] on Friday, July 24 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT, featuring creators, celebrity voices and sneak-peeks from series including “Devil May Care,” “Wild Life,” “Magical Girl Friendship Squad” and “Hell Den.”
Happy 80th Birthday, Alex Trebek: 9 Things You Didn't Know About the 'Jeopardy!' Host (Photos)
"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek's celebrates his 80th birthday on July 22. In honor of his big day, we've compiled a list of nine interesting things you probably didn't know about the longtime television personality from a new biography written by Lisa Rogak called "Who Is Alex Trebek?" out Tuesday from Macmillan.
Trebek, his wife Jean, and his son Matt, courtesy of "Who Is Alex Trebek? A Biography" by Lisa Rogak
He was a troublemaker in his youth
In his teen years, Trebek was sent to a Catholic boarding school after his parents separated. There, he was nearly expelled over disagreements with one of his teachers.
Alex Trebek in 1984 (Photo by Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images)
He nearly became a priest
In college, Trebek considered becoming a priest and went so far as to spend a summer at a Trappist monastery. But it was the vow of silence that changed his mind. He later said, “I’m not one to keep my big mouth shut.”
A Trappist monk / Getty
He's a clean-freak
After quitting his job of 12 years at the CBC, he moved to Los Angeles. There he found a roommate in "Growing Pains" actor Alan Thicke, who compared living with Trebek to Felix, the neat-freak character on the sitcom "The Odd Couple."
Felix from "The Odd Couple" / ABC
He went through a rough divorce
Trebek's first marriage lasted seven years and ended in 1981. He later admitted that he lived “like a very depressed monk,” spending most nights watching TV with a bucket of fried chicken and a bottle of white wine.
Getty
Lucille Ball helped him land "Jeopardy!"
The "I Love Lucy" star was a big fan of "High Rollers," the game show Trebek hosted previously. She told her friend, producer Merv Griffin, to consider hiring him when they decided to resurrect "Jeopardy!"
He named his cat Sleaze Bucket
Trebek is an animal lover, but when it comes to names, he doesn't hold back. He had a dog named Spammer, two rescue cats named Winger Dinger and Sleaze Bucket (A.K.A. Sleazy) and another cat named Safety Puce.
Getty
Ladies love him
A woman at a book signing once gifted him a cupcake topped with a pair of breasts made out of frosting. And during the days when he hosted the Pillsbury Bake-Off, a contestant once asked the judges, “Is Alex here yet, and do you know his room number?”
Pillsbury Bake-Off promo / CBS
He swears like a sailor
Known for his proclivity for profanity, Trebek has let more than a few f-bombs fly over the years. During a 2014 radio interview with Dan Patrick, Trebek was informed that they were operating on a profanity delay. “I’m worried about your language,” Patrick said at the time.
He's a Luddite
“I don’t text, I don’t access the Internet, I don’t blog, I don’t tweet,” Trebek has said. He only uses his cell phone to make calls, but he's not a fan of social media. “Everyone has their face buried in their phones,” he continued, according to Rogak. “Why is it important to know what I did this morning and convey that to other people?”
1 of 10
Fun fact: He briefly considered becoming a priest during his college years
"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek's celebrates his 80th birthday on July 22. In honor of his big day, we've compiled a list of nine interesting things you probably didn't know about the longtime television personality from a new biography written by Lisa Rogak called "Who Is Alex Trebek?" out Tuesday from Macmillan.