John Cena’s Peacemaker character from upcoming movie “The Suicide Squad” is getting his own HBO Max series. James Gunn will write all eight episodes of the show’s first season.

Gunn will also direct “multiple” episodes of the “Peacemaker” series, HBO Max said on Wednesday — including the first one.

He and “The Suicide Squad” producer Peter Safran will executive produce action-comedy “Peacemaker,” which is based on the DC character and has a straight-to-series order at the WarnerMedia streaming service. Cena will co-executive produce the show, which hails from Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.

“Peacemaker” is scheduled to begin production in early 2021, ahead of Gunn’s work on the next “Guardians of the Galaxy” film. Gunn is the writer and director of “The Suicide Squad,” which will be released in theaters on Aug. 6, 2021.

The “Peacemaker” series will serve as an origin story for Cena’s character in the upcoming movie “The Suicide Squad,” which is a confusingly named sequel to 2016’s “Suicide Squad,” which was written and directed by David Ayer.

Master-of-weapons Peacemaker believes in peace “at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it,” according to the few details WarnerMedia was willing to share on Wednesday.

“‘Peacemaker’ is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” Gunn said. “I’m excited to expand ‘The Suicide Squad’ and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of ‘The Suicide Squad’ and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie,” Cena said. “I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for ‘Peacemaker.’ We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

“James Gunn has the unique ability to create an expansive universe while also bringing to life the soul and wit of each character. We look forward to a deep dive into the world of ‘Peacemaker,'” Casey Bloys, chief content officer for HBO and HBO Max, added.