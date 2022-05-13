John Cho is joining the cast of “The Afterparty” Season 2 at Apple TV+.

The actor will star as a character named Ulysses for the second season of the murder mystery comedy series from Chris Miller and Phil Lord, which will take place at a wedding. Further details about his character were not revealed.

As with Season 1, the upcoming second installment of “The Afterparty” will explore the circumstances of a suspicious murder. Each episode will feature a different character’s account of the evening, told through a unique cinematic style.

Tiffany Haddish’s Detective Danner is back to solve the case, and Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao will also return for Season 2 as speculation suggests that this may be their wedding at the center of the plot.

Other new Season 2 cast members include Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu and Ken Jeong.

Miller will split showrunning duties this season with Anthony King, also an executive producer.

The series is produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller’s five-year overall television deal. Both Lord and Miller are executive producing under their production banner, and their SVP of Television Aubrey Lee is a producer on the series.