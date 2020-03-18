John D’Amico, Mayor of West Hollywood, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

D’Amico and his husband are at home in quarantine, according to a statement from the City of West Hollywood

| March 18, 2020 @ 7:35 PM
John D'Amico, mayor of West Hollywood

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

John D’Amico, the mayor of West Hollywood, has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

“The Mayor is taking every precaution as directed by his physician and public health directives. He is home resting and practicing an abundance of self-care. His husband is doing fine and is doing his part to quarantine at home with Mayor D’Amico,” a Wednesday statement from the City of West Hollywood said. “To facilitate their household’s focus on wellness, the Mayor is asking for privacy at this time.”

Staffers working for the City of West Hollywood have also been ordered to leave work by City Manager Paul Arevalo, according to the statement, and all city facilities will undergo “immediate sanitization procedures.”

“This is a very challenging moment [for] the City of West Hollywood. The West Hollywood City Council, City staff, and West Hollywood community members will get through this time by taking care of ourselves and one another,” the statement also said.

West Hollywood is an independent city within Los Angeles County bordered on the west by Beverly Hills and on the north, east and south by the city of Los Angeles. The city is home to one of America’s most thriving LGBTQ communities and also includes the Sunset Strip.

