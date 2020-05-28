John Krasinski Defends Selling ‘Some Good News,’ Says Hosting Show ‘Wasn’t Sustainable’ (Video)

Actor opened up in a conversation with “Office” co-star Rainn Wilson

| May 28, 2020 @ 11:23 AM

John Krasinski is shedding light on the real reason why he sold “Some Good News” to ViacomCBS and is stepping back from hosting duties.

“It was one of those things where I was only planning on doing eight of them during quarantine because I have these other things that I’m going to be having to do very soon, like Jack Ryan and all this other stuff,” Krasinski the actor said in a since-expired Instagram Live chat with his former “Office” co-star Rainn Wilson. YouTube channel Wowbagger saved the video, which you can watch above.

After news of the sale broke, Krasinski received some backlash from fans of the show who feared that his choice to step back from the show and sell it off to a mainstream network in lieu of keeping it on his YouTube channel, where it was free, was nothing more than a money-grab.

Also Read: Ronan Farrow, John Krasinski and Greta Thunberg Take Home Webby Awards

“Writing, directing, and producing. All those things with a couple of my friends was so much. I knew it wouldn’t be sustainable with my prior commitments,” he continued.

He also said that he would “love” to continue to do “SGN” from his home office “forever” but that it “just wasn’t sustainable.”

Though he won’t be host anymore when the show returns in its new form, he will be an executive producer.

“We have a lot of really fun stuff planned, and I can’t wait to dig in. I’m going to be a part of it whenever I can, and I’m going to host a couple episodes and bring on a different community of people,” Krasinski explained. “I’ve received the most amazingly kind notes about how much that show meant to everyone, but the truth is, it meant no more to anyone than me. That’s probably the most emotionally fulfilled I’ve ever felt in my entire life.”

