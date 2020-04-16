John Krasinski Plans Virtual Prom to Cheer Up Bummed Out High Schoolers

“The Office” star has promised to DJ the online live event

| April 16, 2020 @ 1:28 PM

John Krasinski is hosting a virtual prom for all the high schoolers who are missing out on the big night this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Office” star has promised to DJ the live web event, which he’ll host on the YouTube channel for his new talk show series, “Some Good News.”

He put the “invitations” in the link in his Instagram bio, which takes fans to a waiting page where they can join the live “SGN Prom” YouTube event when it begins Friday at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

He posted a picture of himself at his own high school prom on Instagram with the announcement.

“First of all… you’re welcome. Second of all I can’t take it anymore how much you are all missing your prom. So let’s do something about it!” he wrote in the caption. “Let’s have an #SGNprom ! Yup, I’ll DJ with some friends on Friday 8 EST/5 PST! Stay tuned!”

Krasinski also posted a video of himself in a suit, practicing his DJ skills for the big night.

The “A Quiet Place” director, who is married to “Mary Poppins Returns” star Emily Blunt, posts new episodes of “SGN” every Sunday night on its YouTube channel, which has over 1.8 million subscribers.

Hopefully, Krasinski’s virtual prom doesn’t foil any plans that Nick Kroll may have had — the “Big Mouth” star said he was working on an idea to cheer up high school seniors on the social-distanced version of “Conan” on Monday.

Read up on the equally terrible experiences Kroll and O’Brien had at their prom nights here.

