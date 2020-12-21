Just in time for Christmas, John Krasinski’s popular YouTube series “Some Good News” has returned — with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson bringing a bit of “Dwanta Claus” holiday cheer.

In the new episode released Monday, the actor and former wrestler donned a Santa suit (sans beard) to surprise a single dad and super fan named Jay Abel, who joined Johnson and Krasinski on the show.

“The last couple of Christmases have been down a little bit. And with COVID, it’s hard to get a part-time job,” Abel told Johnson, explaining that his wife died three years ago and he’s been selling comic book paraphernalia on eBay in an effort to afford gifts for his kids.

Johnson surprised Abel by advising him to “take all of your stuff off of eBay, because Dwanta Claus is going to take care of all of that” and offering to give the family the Christmas they’ve always wanted. (Cue the most heartwarming reactions from Abel and Krasinski.)

But Johnson wasn’t done. The actor, who is set to star as Black Adam in the upcoming DC Comics film of the same name, had another special surprise for Abel.

“I want your kids to know what kind of father they have,” Johnson said. “So, I hear you like comics and you like Black Adam. So when this whole thing is done and when it’s safe, I want you to come down to Southern California and I want you to visit us at DC Universe.”

On top of that, Johnson said he was going to gift Abel and his family an official “Black Adam” film script, which would be signed and bound in leather. Needless to say, Abel was overwhelmed, and it’s hard not to feel equally emotional while watching Johnson make his biggest fan’s day.

Bringing back “Some Good News” for the holidays was just what we all needed. See the full episode via the video above.