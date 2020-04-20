When John Krasinski pledges to do a good thing, he does not disappoint.

The actor hosted a virtual prom on the YouTube channel for his new talk show “Some Good News” on Sunday to cheer up all of the high schoolers across the world who were robbed of their prom experience by the coronavirus.

“The Office” star also brought along some friends, like Chance the Rapper, his former co-star Rainn Wilson, and musical guests including the Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish.

Wilson did a slight reenactment of the dynamic between he and Krasinski’s characters Dwight and Jim from “The Office,” insisting, “John, you can’t just play the song. You have to get permission from the artist, the publishing company — there are legal formalities.

That’s when Chance the Rapper himself showed up to give permission.

“Thank you for stopping by — Rainn, you’re the worst, and I told you I could do whatever I want on this show.”

Chance and Wilson professed their love for each other and all was well.

As high schoolers video’d-in their graceful descents down the stairs in their finest prom attire, all three Jonas Brothers said hello and played a wonderful rendition of their new hit song “Sucker.”

Then, Billie Eilish and her brother Fineas came by to express their appreciation for Krasinski’s prom, which Fineas said was something “only a dad” would do.

Then they played their hit song “Bad Guy,” which their mom filmed for them.

Watch the video above.