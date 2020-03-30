John Krasinski Launches YouTube Show ‘Some Good News,’ Which Is Mostly Him and Steve Carell Reminiscing About ‘The Office’ (Video)

John Krasinski is setting out to bring this weary world some good news with the launch of his new YouTube series, “Some Good News.” And he did a pretty good job with the positive-news program’s first episode, which featured an interview with Steve Carell in honor of the 15th anniversary of “The Office.”

Yeah, watching old buddies Carell and Krasinski reminisce about their “Office” days — it doesn’t get much gooder than that, people.

“I mean, I was a waiter when I got that job. I was 23 years old, I was a waiter,” Krasinski told his former co-star. “And after the pilot, I went back to waiting tables ’cause I was sure nothing was gonna happen with it. And we all kind of came into it with that vibe. I remember none of us had done anything huge.”

“It’s such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it even today. It’s pretty cool,” Carell added.

Of course they had to talk about their favorite memories, which for Carell includes “all of our exchange around the micro flatscreen TV” in the fan-favorite Season 4 episode “Dinner Party.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever laughed harder in my life,” Krasinski (who played Jim Halpert) said, before “Some Good News” cut to a clip of him, Carell (Michael Scott), Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly) and Melora Hardin (Jan Levinson) all cracking up in a deleted scene.

“The Office” alums also laughed about scenes from “Fun Run,” “Secret Santa” and the infamous bit when Jim impersonated Dwight (Rainn Wilson) in “Product Recall.”

Then they talked about how “tough” it was to shoot Carell’s farewell episode, “Goodbye, Michael” — but because of happy tears! So it’s still good!

Watch Krasinski’s interview with Carell beginning at the 5:57-minute mark of Episode 1 of “Some Good News,” via the video above.