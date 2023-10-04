John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Put LA Back on the Political Fundraising Map With Democratic Event | Exclusive

Sara Bareilles, Jennifer Hudson and Legend are set to perform at the event supporting the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee

A Black man and a woman with medium-toned skin sit at a dinner table. There are other people at tables and waiters serving in the background, with soft red lighting.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for City Harvest)

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are hosting a private concert in Beverly Hills to benefit the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee later this month, marking the slow-and-steady return of political fundraising on the Westside following the recent resolution of the Writers Guild of America strike.

Scheduled to perform alongside Legend at the Oct. 27 event are Sara Bareilles and Jennifer Hudson, TheWrap has learned exclusively. Ticket price for the fundraiser’s attendees are between $5,000 and $50,000.

Visiting politicians for the event will include U.S. senators Gary Peters (who also serves as DSCC chair), Alex Padilla (DSCC vice chair), Bob Casey, Kirsten Gillibrand and Jacky Rosen.

In an email to supporters, Legend noted that Nevada Sen. Rosen and Pennsylvania Sen. Casey are both facing “extremely competitive races this cycle.”

“As we inch closer to 2024, Chrissy and I have committed to hosting our biennial fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee,” Legend said. 

He added: “It would mean a lot to Chrissy and I if you would consider joining us this year. In this moment of both monumental risk and opportunity, our goal is to bring together leaders of the entertainment community for a night of hope that also raises critical funds for Democratic senators who are fighting for the best of our nation’s values.”

In previous years, these sort of fundraisers were common in Los Angeles, but with the WGA strike and the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Democratic politicians have largely avoided L.A. on their political fundraising circuits this year as celebrities and executives alike largely avoid the spotlight.

The WGA strike was resolved on Sept. 25 with a deal between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Meanwhile, talks are continuing between SAG-AFTRA and the studios to resolve the actors’ strike, with the negotiating committee meeting with studio heads for a second time on Wednesday.

