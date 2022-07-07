John Legend is continuing his relationship with NBCUniversal’s UCP.

Get Lifted Film, Legend’s production company with Emmy and Tony-winning producer Mike Jackson and Friends At Work CEO Ty Stiklorius, has a new, multi-year overall deal at UCP, which is part of Universal Studio Group and the larger NBCUniversal, it was announced Thursday morning.

The deal includes first-looks at unscripted series from the company, as well as scripted content.

“We are elated to align with the talented team at Get Lifted Film Co. to bring their incredible scripted and unscripted stories to life,” Beatrice Springborn, president, UCP, said in a statement. “Mike, John and Ty have an absolutely astonishing track record, and we’re excited to support their vision through this new alliance.”

“We’re so excited to broaden our relationship with the Universal family,” Jackson said in a statement. “Especially working closely with Beatrice, Toby [Gorman] and Pearlena [Igbokwe] to help us continue to define our voice as producers within the television landscape.”

Get Lifted Film Co. is represented by WME and Nina Shaw, Jean Tanaka and Kevin Garlitz of Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finklestein and Lezcano.

Legend’s lengthy relationship with NBCU has seen him serve as a coach on “The Voice,” star in live musical “Jesus Christ Superstar” and star in a holiday special for NBC.