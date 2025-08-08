John Leguizamo Blasts Ex-Superman Dean Cain for Joining ICE: ‘What a Moron’ | Video

John Leguizamo just hit Dean Cain with a healthy dose of Kryptonite.

On Wednesday, Cain announced that he would be joining ICE “ASAP” as part of President Donald Trump’s mass anti-immigration campaign. It’s a move that many, including the Colombia-born Leguizamo, have taken to task.

Leguizamo, a Tony- and Emmy-winning actor and comedian, went on Instagram Friday to share some choice words for the former “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” star.

“What kind of loser volunteers to be an ICE officer?” Leguizamo asked. “What a moron. Dean Cain, your pronouns are Has/Been.”

You can watch the video below:

Both Superman and Cain have reentered the public eye in recent months. In July, “Superman” (2025) director James Gunn spoke about the Man of Steel’s immigrant origins, calling the story of Superman “the story of America,” and one of “basic human kindness.” Cain took offense to this framing.

“I’m rooting for it to be a success, but I don’t like that last political comment,” Cain told TMZ in July.

This started a conversation in July about whether Cain understands the origins of the character he portrayed for four years on “Lois & Clark.” A clip began circulating online of a scene from the series where Cain’s Superman is grounded by immigration officers due to his status as an alien.

“Dean Cain volunteered to be an ice agent!” Leguizamo said in the post. “I got one word for you LOSER!”