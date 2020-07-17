John Lewis, Civil Rights Icon and Congressman, Dies at 80

Lewis was the last surviving member of the “Big Six” of activists who organized the 1963 March on Washington

| July 17, 2020 @ 8:37 PM Last Updated: July 17, 2020 @ 8:51 PM
John Lewis

Getty

John Lewis, the civil rights icon who played a key role in some of the most important battles of the era and went on to serve more than 30 years as a congressman representing Georgia, died Friday following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80.

Lewis was the last surviving member of the “Big Six,” the group of prominent Black civil rights leaders who helped organized the 1963 March on Washington. The others were Martin Luther King Jr., James Farmer, A. Philip Randolph, Roy Wilkins and Whitney Young.

Born in Troy, Alabama in 1940 to parents who were sharecroppers, Lewis studied at the American Baptist Theological Seminary and Fisk university. During his studies he became dedicated to the civil rights movement, organizing sit-ins to protest segregation in Nashville. During this time he also co-founded the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and would become its third Chairman.

Lewis was one of the original 13 freedom riders, the group of activists who risked their lives riding integrated buses through the segregated south, and he participated in the group’s first ride on May 4, 1961.

As news of his death became public, tributes poured in from peers and admirers.

