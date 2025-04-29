John Lindley Re-Elected as Cinematographers Guild President

“Pleasantville” cinematographer John Lindley was been elected as president of the International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE 600) on Tuesday, returning to a position he held from 2020 to 2022. He succeeds outgoing president Baird Benton Steptoe Sr., who was elected after Lindley decided not to run for re-election three years ago.

Lindley received 1,482 votes, with cinematographer Dave Perkal receiving 685 votes and Steptoe receiving 591; 35.6% of eligible voters cast their ballots.

“This election marks the next chapter for our Guild, and I am confident that our newly elected member leaders will bring the vision, experience and unwavering commitment to guide Local 600 during these turbulent times,” Alex Tonisson, National Executive Director of ICG, said in a statement.

Former national assistant secretary-treasurer Jamie Silverstein was elected National Vice President after running unopposed. Other national officers who were re-elected include first VP Deborah Lipman, second VP Mark Weingartner, secretary-treasurer Stephen Wong and sergeant-at-arms Betsy Peoples.

Each of the newly elected officers were elected to serve a three-year term, from June 2025 to June 2028. The results will be sent to the union’s national board for approval during its next meeting on June 21.