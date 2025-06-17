John Mulaney Tells Jon Stewart His ‘Everybody’s Live’ Fight Was an ‘Important Lesson in Masculinity’ | Video

John Mulaney‘s appearance on Monday night’s installment of “The Daily Show” was devoted almost entirely to him and Jon Stewart discussing his fight with three teenage boys on the season finale of Netflix’s “Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney,” which Mulaney called “an important lesson in masculinity.”

The fight pitted Mulaney against three 14-year-old boys — or “warriors,” as Mulaney called them — named Jacob, Ben and Adarsh, and the “Everybody’s Live” host joked that the fight served a greater purpose than just its inherent entertainment value. “There’s all these podcasters now who talk about a crisis with men and boys,” Mulaney explained. “They make little video diaries in their basement and so forth.”

“But if you want to really get to the root of it: You get three of them together, get them in nice suits and helmets, and you get in a suit yourself, and you go at it,” Mulaney argued. In response, Stewart asked, “You weren’t just fighting for entertainment. In many ways, this was a crusade to save American youth and maleness?” Straight-faced, Mulaney replied, “Absolutely.”

You can watch the full “Daily Show” interview yourself in the video below.

Stewart gave Mulaney credit for the “Everybody’s Live” segment and, specifically, how he performed in the fight itself. “I thought you held your own for, God, must have been 41 seconds,” the “Daily Show” host told Mulaney, who corrected Stewart, telling him he did well for “47 seconds.”

When he was asked what his strategy was going into and at the start of the fight, Mulaney conceded, “I don’t have a lot of physical prowess. I fought when I was younger, but I’m much older now.” The comedian nonetheless argued that he could have fought dirtier — if he had wanted to.

“It wasn’t in me, and that was an important lesson in masculinity,” Mulaney jested. “I went, ‘This is not me.’ Right, fellas? Don’t we all face our own Adarsh and go, ‘I could throw this boy now right at Sean Penn. But I’m not going to do it.’” Stewart, for his part, concluded the interview by asking Mulaney a series of random questions from interviews with other, past “Daily Show” guests.

“You think your show is loose? I’m going to show you,” Stewart jokingly promised Mulaney. “I pioneered lack of preparation!”

You can watch the full interview in the video above.