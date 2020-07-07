John Mulaney is taking his “Sack Lunch Bunch” from Netflix over to Comedy Central. The comedian has signed a deal to host and executive produce two new original “Sack Lunch Bunch” specials for the cable channel, one a holiday-themed installment that will reunite the cast from the original “John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch,” which launched on Netflix last December.

The pair of new “Sack Lunch Bunch” events will mark Mulaney’s return to Comedy Central where he last did a special in 2012.

Here’s the description for the original “John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch,” which debuted on Netflix Dec. 24 of last year:

Emmy Award Winning Comedian John Mulaney aims to recapture the magic of that bygone television era when children sang songs about their feelings with celebrity guests on funky outdoor sets. The result: John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch. I’m John Mulaney and I am a 37 year old man. The Sack Lunch Bunch is a group of children ages 8-13 who are more talented than me. In this special, we are joined by celebrity guests like David Byrne, Tony Award Winner Andre De Shields, Natasha Lyonne, Annaleigh Ashford, Richard Kind, and Jake Gyllenhaal from the movie Zodiac. The result is a collage of Broadway caliber showstoppers, comedy sketches for all ages, meditations on the unknown from children and adults, and a papier mache volcano. It’s funny, musical, joyous, anxious, and surprisingly profound.

Mulaney co-wrote “John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch” with Marika Sawyer. Music was done by composer Eli Bolin and Rhys Thomas directed the special.

“We couldn’t be more excited about John’s return to Comedy Central and hope this is just the beginning of a long-standing partnership,” Chris McCarthy, president of ViacomCBS entertainment & youth brands, said in a statement Tuesday.

Mulaney added: “I was an intern at Comedy Central when I was barely older than the kids in the ‘Sack Lunch Bunch.’ I wasn’t a very good intern, so I am psyched they hired me again. We are thrilled to bring these specials to Comedy Central: a place where I have had so many good times.”