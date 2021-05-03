John Oliver Rips Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones and Joe Rogan While Begging You to Get Vaccinated (Video)

John Oliver used pretty much his entire “Last Week Tonight” episode Sunday to implore viewers to get the damn COVID-19 vaccine already. The HBO host ripped some other popular media personalities — Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones and Joe Rogan, who has been discouraging that message — in the process.

Oliver called it “generally dispiriting” that we’ve gone from a coronavirus-vaccine supply issue to a demand shortage. Why are people not getting the series of shots? Oliver has a theory.

Like, “this f—ing guy” Tucker Carlson, whom Oliver referred to as “one of the most prominent super spreaders” of the deadly virus.

“It is generally weird to see someone hosting a show on a supposed news network and ending every sentence with a question mark,” Oliver said. “Especially when answers to most of those questions are out there for anyone who cares to know.”

Oliver went on to call Carlson a “frozen dinner juke with a TV show” who is spreading “bulls— around during a global pandemic” with his “gape-mouthed, bad-faith wonderings.”

And more.

If you were wondering if Alex Jones got off easy — he did not.

“Alex Jones is having a blast isn’t he? No one else has as much fun while making the world a worse place to live in,” Oliver said. “It’s like he invented a jetpack that sprays everyone else beneath him with human s—.”

And on Joe Rogan: “Stop listening to what Joe Rogan tells you. He’s a f—ing moron. And those are his words, not mine.”

Watch the video above.

Oliver really knows how to sell egg life. That will make sense around the 10-minute mark or so.

